B.C. woman who made sexual harassment complaint says RCMP told her to move

Send this page to someone via email

A White Rock, B.C. woman is sharing a harrowing story about harassment by someone she believes is a neighbour in her apartment building.

Police confirm there is an investigation underway and she’s not the only complainant.

Sam Mohammad Saber told Global News the incident happened in May.

“I was sitting on my sofa one late night watching TV and I hear a sound on the balcony, and I went over to my balcony to see where the sound was coming from. I saw a hand and a note attached to a tin can,” said Mohammad Saber.

“The note said something very inappropriate along the lines of I want to lick your *****.”

Story continues below advertisement

When Mohammad Saber filed a police report, she says the officer suggested she move.

Now she says another woman in her building is also being harassed.

“She had a similar note sent to her,” she said.

“She woke up to that note, and then she saw her door and it was damaged. [Police] also suggested to my neighbour that she should move.”

2:02 East Van women claim harassment for topless sunbathing in their backyard East Van women claim harassment for topless sunbathing in their backyard

White rock RCMP declined an on-camera interview and would not answer specific questions about the two complaints, which remain under investigation.

“The investigative steps to establish identity and prove the elements of an offence at a level that is accepted in court usually differs from what the public expects,” said White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls in an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

One women’s advocate was was outraged by the RCMP’s alleged response to the complaint.

“It’s appalling to think the agency responsible for law enforcement would be telling a victim of alleged sexual harassment that she should move,” said Angela Marie Macdougall with Battered Women’s Support Services.

Mohammad Saber said she hopes charges are laid soon, and is being extra careful of her personal safety in the meantime.

“It’s awful because I shouldn’t feel like I need to move or feel unsafe because of someone else … that doesn’t know how to control their behaviour.”