Edmonton officials recommend against recreational activities on the North Saskatchewan River

Edmonton Fire Rescue’s chief of special operations is warning against people going on the North Saskatchewan River for recreational activities.
Bruce McWhinnie said the river level is over six metres with an unusually high flow rate.
He said it’s important to realize where there is water there is risk.
“The importance of safety on waterways, particularly the North Saskatchewan, cannot be understated.”
That being said, McWhinnie said you are the best judge of your capabilities on the water.
“Really fully understand your limits, and make sure you know the consequence. What is the consequence if your day on the river goes bad?”
If you do plan on hitting the water, he says to make sure you’ve planned your day.
“Have you checked in with Alberta Health Services? What is the water quality on the particular day you’re thinking of using the river?”
McWhinnie is also happy that Station 21 has now opened in the Rossdale area, 22 years after being shut down.
“Just that proximity to the boat ramp, the rapid launch and deployment, and getting upstream quickly to the person that requires the service has been really a benefit to everyone.”
The fire station opened in April.
