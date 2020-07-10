Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Manitoba Public Insurance CEO Ben Graham to step down in September

By Shane Gibson Global News
MPI
Manitoba Public Insurance CEO Ben Graham will step down Sept. 30, Global News has learned. Global News/File

There’s a shakeup coming at the top of Manitoba Public Insurance.

Global News has learned MPI CEO Ben Graham is leaving the position as of Sept. 30 to take a new job as president and CEO of Manitoba Blue Cross.

Manitoba Public Insurance board chair Dr. Michael Sullivan said Graham had a “significant impact” on the Crown corporation in an email announcing the departure sent to staff Friday.

Read more: Manitoba Public Insurance to ‘modernize’ insurance options by spring 2021

“Ben has played a critical role in the transformation of the organization,” Sullivan said in the internal email obtained by Global News.

“He will be greatly missed by staff, Board, stakeholders, and partners alike.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview with 680 CJOB later in the day Friday Graham, who was hired as MPI’s CEO in February 2018, said leaving the Crown corporation wasn’t an easy decision to make so soon in his tenure.

MPI files largest overall rate decrease in 30 years
MPI files largest overall rate decrease in 30 years

But he said roles like the one he’s taking on at Manitoba Blue Cross “don’t come up everyday.”

Trending Stories

“I didn’t want to pass up such an opportunity,” he said.

Graham came to MPI after working in the private sector, and while he acknowledged facing challenges in the public-sector, he was amendment his decision to leave has nothing to do with those pressures.

Read more: Public Utilities Board approves MPI rebate for ratepayers

“Both private and public have unique challenges,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think my board of directors at MPI have been fantastic in supporting me and the types of changes that both myself and the rest of the executive have wanted to make.”

In his email, Sullivan credited Graham with modernizing coverage levels, and improving the relationship with stakeholders, partners and customers through a strong vision of transparency.

There was no immediate word on who will replace Graham at MPI.

–With files from Skylar Peters

Manitobans start to receive MPI rebate cheques
Manitobans start to receive MPI rebate cheques
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba Public InsuranceMpiBen Grahammanitoba blue crossis ben graham stepping down mpiMPI CEO steps down
Flyers
More weekly flyers