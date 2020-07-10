Manitoba Public Insurance CEO Ben Graham to step down in September

Send this page to someone via email

There’s a shakeup coming at the top of Manitoba Public Insurance.

Global News has learned MPI CEO Ben Graham is leaving the position as of Sept. 30 to take a new job as president and CEO of Manitoba Blue Cross.

Manitoba Public Insurance board chair Dr. Michael Sullivan said Graham had a “significant impact” on the Crown corporation in an email announcing the departure sent to staff Friday.

“Ben has played a critical role in the transformation of the organization,” Sullivan said in the internal email obtained by Global News.

“He will be greatly missed by staff, Board, stakeholders, and partners alike.”

In an interview with 680 CJOB later in the day Friday Graham, who was hired as MPI’s CEO in February 2018, said leaving the Crown corporation wasn’t an easy decision to make so soon in his tenure.

But he said roles like the one he’s taking on at Manitoba Blue Cross “don’t come up everyday.”

“I didn’t want to pass up such an opportunity,” he said.

Graham came to MPI after working in the private sector, and while he acknowledged facing challenges in the public-sector, he was amendment his decision to leave has nothing to do with those pressures.

“Both private and public have unique challenges,” he said.

“I think my board of directors at MPI have been fantastic in supporting me and the types of changes that both myself and the rest of the executive have wanted to make.”

In his email, Sullivan credited Graham with modernizing coverage levels, and improving the relationship with stakeholders, partners and customers through a strong vision of transparency.

There was no immediate word on who will replace Graham at MPI.

–With files from Skylar Peters

