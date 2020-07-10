Menu

Crime

Peterborough police to update Tali Nolan homicide investigation next week

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2020 2:45 pm
Peterborough police say the death of Tali Nolan, 20, of Peterborough is being treated as a homicide.
Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say they will provide an update Monday on the Tali Nolan homicide investigation.

Read more: Peterborough woman’s death deemed a homicide, police say

On April 3 around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a death at a McDonnel Street residence. A woman’s body was found. She was identified as Nolan, 20, of Peterborough.

Initially, police deemed Nolan’s death suspicious, and several days later stated the death was now being treated as a homicide investigation.

No arrest has been made.

Peterborough police are investigating after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found inside a McDonnel Street residence on April 3.
Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Nolan’s death is the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Police say that on Monday morning they will be holding a media conference to provide an update on the investigation. No other details were provided in Friday’s statement.

