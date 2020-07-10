Peterborough police to update Tali Nolan homicide investigation next week

Peterborough police say they will provide an update Monday on the Tali Nolan homicide investigation.
On April 3 around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a death at a McDonnel Street residence. A woman’s body was found. She was identified as Nolan, 20, of Peterborough.
Initially, police deemed Nolan’s death suspicious, and several days later stated the death was now being treated as a homicide investigation.
No arrest has been made.
Nolan’s death is the city’s first homicide of 2020.
Police say that on Monday morning they will be holding a media conference to provide an update on the investigation. No other details were provided in Friday’s statement.
