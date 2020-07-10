Peterborough police to update Tali Nolan homicide investigation next week

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say they will provide an update Monday on the Tali Nolan homicide investigation.

On April 3 around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a death at a McDonnel Street residence. A woman’s body was found. She was identified as Nolan, 20, of Peterborough.

Initially, police deemed Nolan’s death suspicious, and several days later stated the death was now being treated as a homicide investigation.

No arrest has been made.

Peterborough police are investigating after the body of a 20-year-old woman was found inside a McDonnel Street residence on April 3. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Nolan’s death is the city’s first homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that on Monday morning they will be holding a media conference to provide an update on the investigation. No other details were provided in Friday’s statement.