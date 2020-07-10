Menu

Economy

Manitoba finance minister to discuss June labour force stats Friday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba’s unemployment rate fell just over one per cent in June, according to data from Statistics Canada.

Numbers from the agency’s monthly Labour Force Survey show Manitoba’s unemployment rate fell from 11.2 per cent in May to 10.1 per cent last month.

Read more: Winnipeg businesses finding it hard to hire staff amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding is expected to discuss the numbers at an 11 a.m. press conference Friday.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba’s unemployment rate in June ranks second best among all Canadian province behind New Brunswick, which had a rate of 9.9 per cent last month, according to the survey.

Nationally Statistics Canada says the economy added nearly one million jobs in June as businesses forced closed by the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen.

Read more: Coronavirus: Some businesses choosing to remain closed even after Manitoba government approval

The agency says 953,000 jobs were added across the country last month, including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time positions.

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 12.3 per cent in June after hitting a record-high of 13.7 per cent in May.

–With files from The Canadian Press

coronavirus in manitoba, Manitoba politics, Scott Fielding, Manitoba unemployment, unemployment stats, how many people are out of work in Manitoba, June Labour Force Study
