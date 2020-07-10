Manitoba finance minister to discuss June labour force stats Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s unemployment rate fell just over one per cent in June, according to data from Statistics Canada.

Numbers from the agency’s monthly Labour Force Survey show Manitoba’s unemployment rate fell from 11.2 per cent in May to 10.1 per cent last month.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding is expected to discuss the numbers at an 11 a.m. press conference Friday.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba’s unemployment rate in June ranks second best among all Canadian province behind New Brunswick, which had a rate of 9.9 per cent last month, according to the survey.

Nationally Statistics Canada says the economy added nearly one million jobs in June as businesses forced closed by the COVID-19 pandemic began to reopen.

The agency says 953,000 jobs were added across the country last month, including 488,000 full-time and 465,000 part-time positions.

Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 12.3 per cent in June after hitting a record-high of 13.7 per cent in May.

–With files from The Canadian Press

