Canada

BC Coroners Service called to West Kelowna after body pulled from Okanagan Lake

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
West Kelowna emergency crews rush to scene of possible drowning
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a possible drowning in West Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

The BC Coroners Service was called to West Kelowna after a man was pulled from Okanagan Lake around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the 2ooo block of Boucherie Road where there were reports of an unresponsive person in the lake.

Dave Ogilvie photo

Paramedics administered CPR for quite some time, according to witnesses at the scene, but failed to revive the man.

Read more: Body of missing North Okanagan man discovered by kayaker, Vernon, B.C., RCMP says

RCMP say the man was in his 60’s and neighbours say he lived at a home on the beach.

 

OkanaganWest Kelownaokanagan lakeBC Coroners Service
