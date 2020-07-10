BC Coroners Service called to West Kelowna after body pulled from Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Coroners Service was called to West Kelowna after a man was pulled from Okanagan Lake around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the 2ooo block of Boucherie Road where there were reports of an unresponsive person in the lake.

Paramedics administered CPR for quite some time, according to witnesses at the scene, but failed to revive the man.

RCMP say the man was in his 60’s and neighbours say he lived at a home on the beach.