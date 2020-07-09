Group camping reservations for Alberta to open with COVID-19 recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

Group camping sites across Alberta will start taking visitors as early as July 16, but there are still a number of COVID-19 recommendations in place as the pandemic continues.

Starting July 14, launch times to book group campsites will be staggered by region. Booking will be available at the following times:

South at 9 a.m.

K-Country at 11 a.m.

Central at 1 p.m.

North at 3 p.m.

Depending on location, campers will be able to stay starting either July 16 or 23. A map of group camping regions is available on the Alberta Parks website.

Read more: Provincial website slammed as thousands of Albertans try to book campsites

To make a reservation online, campers must either sign in or create an account before attempting to book spaces. Once a site is selected and added to the cart, it will be held for 20 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Sites can be booked over the phone at 1-877-537-277.

1:47 Alberta campgrounds struggle with keeping portion of sites open on long weekend due to COVID-19 rules Alberta campgrounds struggle with keeping portion of sites open on long weekend due to COVID-19 rules

The province is warning there are still a number of COVID-19 restrictions and recommendations in place.

Most campgrounds will be cashless this year and visitors are encouraged to bring their own water, snacks, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Vault toilets are open, but flush toilets may not be and showers remain closed at this time. Anyone using any shared facility or high-touch location is encouraged to wash their hands before and after.

While group restrictions have been adjusted to 200 people when outside, the province is reminding campers that physical distancing requirements must still be honoured in campsites and shared spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Tens of thousands of provincial campsites reserved in a few hours Tens of thousands of provincial campsites reserved in a few hours

As always, anyone who is sick or who was recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 is encouraged to stay home.

COVID-19 restrictions can change at any time and campers are encouraged to check the Alberta Parks website for the most up-to-date COVID-19 information.