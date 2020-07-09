Menu

Crime

Port Hope man charged with resisting arrest following fireworks incident

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 9, 2020 10:47 am
A call about fireworks in Port Hope led to the arrest of a man on July 4.
A call about fireworks in Port Hope led to the arrest of a man on July 4.

A Port Hope man faces several charges, including resisting arrest, following an investigation into fireworks being set off last week.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, around 11 p.m. on July 4, officers were called to the Lake Street area to investigate a report of fireworks being launched.

Officers located a group of people near the lake at the east end of the street and observed fireworks being held and shot over the water.

Police allege one man became “belligerent” when officers informed the group of a bylaw prohibiting fireworks and open fires and the legislation regarding consuming liquor in a public place.

The man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place. Police allege the man initially resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Patrick Skiffington, 57, of Port Hope, was charged with resisting arrest, public intoxication and breach of probation.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in September, police said Thursday.

Peterborough Fire Services urge caution with home fireworks displays

