Police search for suspect following assault in South End Halifax

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Halifax’s south end Tuesday night

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Nantucket bus terminal in Dartmouth just after midnight Wednesday, following reports that a man there was wounded. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been assaulted with an “edged weapon.”

Police then learned the man was involved in an altercation in the area of Inglis Street and Queen Street in Halifax sometime between 8:30 p.m. and midnight Tuesday. The victim then took a transit bus to Dartmouth.

The man suffered a non-life threatening wound and has since been treated for his injury.

This assault is not believed to be random, according to police. This investigation is ongoing, and police say there is no suspect description at this time.

