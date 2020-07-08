Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police search for suspect following assault in South End Halifax

By Ashley Field Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 5:56 am
hrp
File/Global News

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted in Halifax’s south end Tuesday night

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Nantucket bus terminal in Dartmouth just after midnight Wednesday, following reports that a man there was wounded. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been assaulted with an “edged weapon.”

Trending Stories

Police then learned the man was involved in an altercation in the area of Inglis Street and Queen Street in Halifax sometime between 8:30 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.  The victim then took a transit bus to Dartmouth.

The man suffered a non-life threatening wound and has since been treated for his injury.

This assault is not believed to be random, according to police. This investigation is ongoing, and police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxAssaultHalifax Regional PoliceDartmouthHRPweaponsouth end
Flyers
More weekly flyers