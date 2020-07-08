Driver taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Osoyoos, B.C.,

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash just north of Osoyoos, B.C., Friday afternoon.

RCMP said a 38-year-old Penticton woman was driving a GMC dump truck towing a trailer when she failed to notice that traffic had stopped and rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep rolled across the highway into an oncoming Ford truck towing an RV trailer, which then struck a telephone pole, according to police.

RCMP said the 18-year-old female driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The dump truck driver and an Osoyoos couple in the Ford truck all escaped without injuries, according to police.

However, RCMP said all three vehicles were significantly damaged.

The driver of the dump truck was given a ticket.

