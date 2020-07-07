Steel truss bridge near Canso, N.S., collapses

Send this page to someone via email

A steel truss bridge in Guysborough County has collapsed cutting off road access to a small island near Canso, N.S.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) announced in a press release late on Tuesday that Tittle Bridge had collapsed earlier in the day.

Alva Construction was recently awarded a tender to replace Tittle Bridge this summer and was moving equipment at the location when the collapse occurred.

TIR says that one worker was taken to hospital for observation.

The collapsed Tittle Bridge near Canso, N.S., on July 7, 2020. HO - Nova Scotia Department of Transportation of Infrastructure and Renewal

Tittle Bridge served as the link between mainland Nova Scotia and Durrell’s Island.

The province says that the local fire department is providing residents assistance on an emergency basis as TIR works to re-establish “permanent access to the island.”

The cause of the collapse has not been determined and the Department of Labour and Advanced Education has been notified of the incident.