Limestone District School Board trustees approve Krishna Burra as Director of Education

The Limestone District School Board in Kingston, Ont., has a new director of education and they’ve hired from within. Superintendent Krishna Burra was appointed to the role on Monday at a special meeting of the board.

Burra is no stranger to the Limestone Board. He’s spent almost 25 years in public education, which includes roles as a classroom teacher, vice-principal, department head and most recently, Superintendent of Education.

Burra will take over from the current director, Debra Rantz when she retires next month.

“It’s an honour to be selected for this role and I look forward to the challenges but also the opportunities that this presents,” Burra said.

Born and raised in the Limestone City, Burra is a graduate of Loyalist Collegiate & Vocational Institute. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Bachelor of Education from Queen’s University and a Master of Education from Charles Sturt University. He lives in Kingston with his wife, who is a secondary teacher with Limestone, and their three children.

Suzanne Ruttan, chair of the Limestone District School Board, said selecting Burra came after a thorough process.

“When you hire a search firm you go out to the entire country. So it’s who wants to apply and it is the best candidate for the job. And Mr. Burra was the best candidate for the job.”

A modest Burra says being local doesn’t hurt.

“I certainly think familiarity and having relationships with people within the system [helps] but also outside of the system. I think that is one advantage in terms of being able to maintain some continuity and stability, but the reality is there much work that remains and we can always do better.”

Burra takes over his new duties effective Aug. 4.

