No new Manitoba coronavirus cases Tuesday, City of Winnipeg recalling some employees

This story will be updated when the press conference begins and throughout the conference as it runs.

Manitoba has gone seven-straight days with no reported cases of COVID-19.

The news comes Tuesday as the City of Winnipeg announced it would be recalling nearly 200 city employees temporarily laid off as a result of the virus.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman has called a 3 p.m. press conference to discuss the move, and Global News will stream the media briefing live in this story.

In a release before the event the city said roughly 195 community services department employees have been recalled to prepare for the resumption of additional city services.

The recall is in addition to 400 employees the department recalled in June, the city said.

Another day of no new cases in Manitoba means the province’s total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 remains at 325.

Health officials say there are currently 11 active cases and no one is currently in hospital or intensive care as a result of the virus.

Since March 307 people have recovered and seven Manitobans have died from the virus.

–More to come.

