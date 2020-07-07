Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Weather

Tornado watch in southwest Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch in southwest areas of Saskatchewan.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch in southwest areas of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch in some of the southwest areas of Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

The federal agency said atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Read more: 3 tornadoes touch down in southern Saskatchewan

Severe thunderstorms will develop late Tuesday afternoon and will initially be separate before merging in the evening and overnight period, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologists said during the initial convective period — as these storms are discrete — there will be an enhanced risk for tornadoes to form with these severe thunderstorms. They added there is the risk for a long track tornado with the development of supercells.

Environment Canada said this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

In the event of a tornado, people are urged to seek shelter immediately.

Tornado watch issued for:

  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Shaunavon – Maple Creek – Val Marie – Cypress Hills
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake

For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.

