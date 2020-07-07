Menu

Tiny baby sea otter receiving around-the-clock care at marine rescue centre

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 7, 2020 3:34 pm
Joey was only 10 days old when he was found. Credit: Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.
Joey was only 10 days old when he was found. Credit: Marine Mammal Rescue Centre.

A tiny baby sea otter has had a rough start in life but is now getting care and attention at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre in Vancouver, B.C.

Named Joey, he was found when he was only 10 days old near Kyuquot on northwestern Vancouver Island.

A concerned member of the public heard his cries during the night on July 2 and when they went to find him the next morning they found a deceased adult sea otter in the area, believed to be Joey’s mother.

Read more: ‘Cold-stunned,’ rare tropical sea turtle rescued off B.C. coast

He was admitted to the rescue centre on July 3 and was hypothermic and in urgent need of food.

Just days later, staff say he now has a huge appetite and is eagerly drinking all the formula he is given.

He remains in intensive care but staff are encouraged by his progress so far.

Anyone can “adopt” Joey and help pay for his care along with many other animals currently being tended to at the centre.

