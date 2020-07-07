Menu

Crime

Kitchener women’s prison guard charged in historic sexual assault

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
The Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont.
The Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

A prison guard at the Grand Valley Institute for Women in Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the prison contacted them about a historical sexual assault on May 20.

Read more: 7 women test positive for COVID-19 at Kitchener, Ont., prison

The Special Victims Unit took over the case and after an investigation, a 56-year-old correctional officer was arrested.

Police said the alleged incident took place sometime in the last four months of 2016.

