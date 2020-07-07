Kitchener women’s prison guard charged in historic sexual assault

A prison guard at the Grand Valley Institute for Women in Kitchener has been charged with sexual assault, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say the prison contacted them about a historical sexual assault on May 20.
Trending Stories
The Special Victims Unit took over the case and after an investigation, a 56-year-old correctional officer was arrested.
Police said the alleged incident took place sometime in the last four months of 2016.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments