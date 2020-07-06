Family of Rocky Lonechild, subject of violent arrest, still seeking justice

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Rocky Lonechild, the subject of a violent arrest caught on camera in December, continues its push for justice.

On Dec. 13, 2019, a video circulating online showed Regina police officers chasing down Lonechild and taking him into custody using force.

His family said during his arrest, Lonechild suffered broken ribs along with a collapsed lung and required surgery that night.

“We would like to see those officers fired from their jobs or suspended. What they did was totally wrong,” said Lawrence Bigeagle, Lonechild’s father.

In January, the family accused Regina’s police Chief Evan Bray of providing an inaccurate account of what happened the night of his arrest.

Bray told Global News in December that officers were responding to a weapons offence call at a house in North Central.

“We knew there was five males in a car, there was at least one weapon that was seen present,” Bray said in December. “We did a vehicle stop of that vehicle, ultimately arrested four from the vehicle and one person fled.

“We also had information that the person who fled from the vehicle was under the influence of drugs.”

However, the family said there were two females and three males inside the vehicle and they had not been involved in criminal activity.

Jessica Ashdohonk claims she was one of the females inside the car and that they had been helping with a move.

Lonechild was wanted by police on other charges and ran during the confrontation with officers, according to Ashdohonk.

Regina police responded to Bigeagle’s request through an emailed statement on Monday afternoon.

“The officers involved in this matter have not been disciplined or reassigned. Our police service will not be taking action against the officers prematurely or presupposing the conclusion of the PCC’s investigation; we will await the outcome of the Public Complaints Commission process.”

The PCC told Global News on Monday that it has completed the investigation and forwarded its file to Saskatchewan’s Public Prosecutions for a review.

Lonechild remains in custody on prior charges.

