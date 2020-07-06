New Hamilton parking app offers more payment options

Send this page to someone via email

It’s now easier, and more expensive in some cases, to pay for parking in Hamilton.

The city’s new “pay-by-phone” parking app launched on Monday, allowing people to pay, track and extend their parking anytime from their smartphone on all on-street parking meters and municipal parking lots.

To create an account, you’ll have to download the new Passport Parking App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

You can then park anywhere you see the Passport Parking App sign, enter the zone number and track or add time to your parking directly from your smartphone.

The launch of the “pay-by-phone” app coincides with an increase in parking rates for on-street meters, from $1.50 per hour to $2 per hour, as approved by Hamilton City Council during the 2020 budget process.

Payment by coin at meters and by coin or credit card in off-street lots will remain available.

The mobile payment application is provided by Passport Labs Incorporated, which was selected through a procurement process and delivers similar applications for several cities, including

Kitchener, Windsor and Toronto.