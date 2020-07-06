Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

New Hamilton parking app offers more payment options

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 6, 2020 5:49 pm
An app has been launched, allowing people to pay for parking using their smartphone in Hamilton.
An app has been launched, allowing people to pay for parking using their smartphone in Hamilton. Ken Mann / Global News

It’s now easier, and more expensive in some cases, to pay for parking in Hamilton.

The city’s new “pay-by-phone” parking app launched on Monday, allowing people to pay, track and extend their parking anytime from their smartphone on all on-street parking meters and municipal parking lots.

Read more: Municipal parking rates are on the rise in Hamilton, but there will soon be an app for that

To create an account, you’ll have to download the new Passport Parking App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Trending Stories

You can then park anywhere you see the Passport Parking App sign, enter the zone number and track or add time to your parking directly from your smartphone.

The launch of the “pay-by-phone” app coincides with an increase in parking rates for on-street meters, from $1.50 per hour to $2 per hour, as approved by Hamilton City Council during the 2020 budget process.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Paid parking returns to Hamilton streets, municipal lots starting May 16

Payment by coin at meters and by coin or credit card in off-street lots will remain available.

The mobile payment application is provided by Passport Labs Incorporated, which was selected through a procurement process and delivers similar applications for several cities, including
Kitchener, Windsor and Toronto.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton city councilHamilton parkingPay By Phonehamilton parking metersHamilton parking appPassport Labs inc.
Flyers
More weekly flyers