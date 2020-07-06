MLHU extends heat warning, forecast calls for sweltering week in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An extended heat warning, originally expected to be in effect for about a week, has been extended by several days as extreme heat rages on in the London, Ont., region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) issued an update Monday afternoon to announce the warning will now stay in place until Saturday, when the daily high is finally expected to fall below 30 C.

Environment Canada is forecasting daily highs in London of 34 C on Monday and Tuesday, 32 C on Wednesday, and 33 C on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast follows a sweltering start to July, with the recorded daily highs reaching 30 C on July 1, 31.5 C on July 2, 32.7 C on July 3, 31.1 C on July 4, and 32.2 C on July 5.

No new high-temperature records were recorded over that stretch, however, the July 10 record of 33.2 C set in 1988 could fall on Friday.

The health unit is reminding the public to take precautions against the heat and humidity, which can make temperatures feel more like 40 C.

“The combination of high heat and humidity we will experience this week can be very dangerous to anyone who spends a prolonged period of time outdoors,” says MLHU public health inspector Randy Walker.

“If you’re going to be working outdoors or enjoying the summer weather this week, remember to cover exposed skin, wear a hat, drink plenty of water, ensure that you keep two metres apart and wear a mask if you head indoors to cool off.”

Meanwhile, the City of London outlined ways to beat the heat last week, including using splash pads and select swimming pools and wading pools that are now open. However, those wanting to use a local pool for recreation or lane swimming are required to book a time slot in advance online or by calling 519-661-5575 as “pool capacities will be reduced to permit physical distancing” amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The city says water fountains are available in Victoria, Gibbons, Springbank West and Pump House parks, as well as the Springbank House.

