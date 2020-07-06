2 deaths, 32 cases associated with Misericordia Community Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s Misericordia Community Hospital is adding a series of new restrictions due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases at the west end facility.

As of Monday, there are now 18 patients and 14 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Covenant Health said that of those cases, eight were confirmed over the weekend — seven in patients, and one in a staff member.

Two patients linked to the hospital’s outbreak have died after contracting the virus.

Patients who have tested positive are now being cared for on three units, including the hospital’s COVID-19 unit. In total, eight units are now being included in outbreak restrictions as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

Covenant Health — the organization that runs the Edmonton hospital — has implemented “aggressive outbreak protocols” and is contact tracing and working with Alberta Health to test all patients and staff who have been present on any of the affected units.

“We are taking this situation extremely seriously and have taken swift action,” Dr. David Zygun, the medical director for Alberta Health Services Edmonton Zone, said.

“We are taking these significant measures to ensure the safety of patients, staff, physicians, and volunteers.” Tweet This

Visitors to the affected units are being restricted and are encouraged to meet with loved ones virtually.

New measures in place

As a direct response to the increase in cases, Covenant Health announced Monday the hospital is now closed to new admissions and transfers.

EMS has been instructed to take patients to other hospitals in Edmonton, other than in emergencies when the Misericordia Hospital is the closest care site.

Women who go into labour can still use the Misericordia if it was already part of their birth plan.

Only day surgeries will be performed at the hospital, and planned overnight surgeries will either be postponed or moved to another location.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital’s emergency department is still open, and patients are still being cared for in other parts of the hospital including its labour, mental health, intensive care, and cardiac care departments.

All staff and visitors are being screened as they enter any part of the hospital, according to Covenant Health.

“We care deeply for our patients and staff,” Dr. Owen Heisler, the chief medical officer for Covenant Health, said. “We are doing everything we can to contain transmission and keep patients and the public safe and healthy.”

4:13 Alberta investing in COVID-19 serology testing, Misericordia hospital outbreak and more Alberta investing in COVID-19 serology testing, Misericordia hospital outbreak and more

The first case related to the outbreak was identified at the Misericordia Community Hospital on June 21, according to AHS. There are currently 17 total outbreaks listed in Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

When the provincial numbers were last updated on Friday, July 3, there were 572 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta. A total of 8,259 cases have been identified in the province so far, and 155 people had died.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, will not be giving any in-person updates this week. The province will update numbers online each afternoon, Monday to Friday.