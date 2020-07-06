Coronavirus: Rest of Windsor-Essex region to reopen Tuesday, putting all Ontario in Stage 2

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says the final two communities remaining in the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan will move ahead tomorrow.

Ford says Kingsville and Leamington, Ont., will move to Stage 2 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

He says COVID-19 outbreaks on local farms are under control and community spread of the virus is low.

The premier says he will visit the Windsor-Essex region in the coming days to thank the community for its patience.

Last week, the government dispatched Emergency Management Ontario to help co-ordinate health care and housing for more than 190 agri-food workers who have tested positive for the virus.

Most of Windsor-Essex, except for the two towns, moved to the second stage of reopening on June 25 after being held back because of the farm outbreaks.

