Video prompts review of Saskatoon police officers’ use of force

A review is underway into the conduct and use of force employed by several officers during an arrest this weekend in Saskatoon.

A video posted online appears to show a Saskatoon police officer pinning a suspect to the ground and repeatedly striking him.

At one point, the man shouts “you’re hurting me,” to which the police officer yells “just comply.”

Shortly after, another officer arrives and appears to immediately strike the suspect. After several minutes of struggling, one officer appears to use a Taser on the suspect.

By the end of the six and a half minute in the video, six officers are shown subduing the man and two are standing nearby.

The video was posted by the Indigenous Joint Action Coalition, which, in an accompanying statement, said the man is Evan Penner.

The statement said Penner is Indigenous and the police were initially called to complete a mental wellness check.

“[W]e are appalled and exhausted by the use of police force on Black, Indigenous, and migrant peoples at the hands of the Saskatoon Police Service,” the group said.

“Police violence traumatizes our community and causes lifelong physical and psychological injuries … We refuse platitudes of “reform” or “reconciliation,” and demand the abolition of systems built to control Black and Indigenous people.”

The group is calling for, among other things, the officers in the video to be fired, an end to violent responses directed towards substance users and those with mental health and wellness concerns, and for the abolition of police and prisons.

The statement said the incident happened at 2 p.m. on July 4, which corresponds with a Saskatoon Police Service statement about an arrest at that time.

The police said a 27-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, officers responded to a suspicious person in the 500 block of 11th Street East and discovered a man who had damaged property.

The suspect resisted when officers tried to arrest him and attempted to disarm the officer, police said.

Both accounts say pepper spray was used and the first officer in the video can be heard telling the suspect to stop trying to grab his radio.

A police spokesperson told Global News they are reviewing the incident and that Chief Troy Cooper has requested the Public Complaints Commission also look into the matter.

Both will examine the conduct of the officer and the use of force.