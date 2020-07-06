Deceptively calm rivers present hidden dangers: Manitoba Lifesaving Society

Send this page to someone via email

After a Winnipeg boy died in the Red River on Friday, water safety experts say they’re concerned about the risk for more possible drownings this summer.

The boy, nine-year-old Darius Bezecki, had been riding his bike near the river with his siblings and a friend near the Louise Bridge, police said.

The Manitoba Lifesaving Society’s safety management coordinator, Christopher Love, told 680 CJOB while there are still many details to be learned about this latest case, there are drowning incidents every summer in the city and across the province. This season especially, there are a number of risk factors.

“This year with the heat, combined with COVID-19 and the fact that many of the locations that people would normally go to cool down — swimming pools, wading pools etc. have been closed — we are concerned that people are going to be looking for less safe locations to go swimming. Tweet This

“We really want to emphasize that you should try to find the safest location — a supervised location if at all possible — to go swimming,” he said.

Love said Winnipeg’s rivers — the Red, the Assiniboine, the Seine — are generally to be avoided when it comes to swimming, no matter how high the temperature gets.

“All of them are at higher water levels than normal this year,” he said.

“The fact of the matter is that although it may look calm from the surface, all these rivers, streams, they do have a current.

“That current may not show up directly on the surface, but it is there. It can easily pull you along. It can easily pull you under.”

Debris in the river, he said, can also be hazardous, as it’s often obscured by the cloudiness of the water in local rivers. That cloudy water can also make it very difficult for rescuers to find and assist a person who’s in distress once they fall below the surface.

Young Bezecki’s drowning isn’t the only incident local first responders have responded to in recent days.

Russ Drohomereski, deputy chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said the WFPS received four water-related calls within 45 minutes on the weekend. He attributes the spate of calls to a combination of rising water levels and people simply not being as safe as they should.

“I think people are not as aware of how high the rivers are, but also how fast they’re moving,” he said.

“There’s quite a flow in those rivers now.”

A public vigil for Bezecki is being held Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at the Ernie O’Dowda park near the Louise Bridge. All are welcome.

