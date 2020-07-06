Calgary Transit MyFare app now available for iPhone after delay

Calgary Transit riders who are also iPhone users can now buy tickets and passes on the new mobile app after a delay on launch day meant the app wasn’t available for iOS.

Calgary Transit announced in June that the MyFare app would be going live for users on July 1, allowing them to purchase day, monthly and single-use passes, as well as airport passes.

However, on launch day, only Android users had the convenience of buying their tickets online.

At the time, Calgary Transit said the delay was due to an issue with having the app available on the App Store, adding that it had to make a change on June 30 and then resubmit.

Any iPhone users who bought a ticket from July 1 to 3 can get a refund, Calgary Transit said.

#CTRiders My Fare, our new mobile ticketing app, is available now for Android and iOS! Buy and validate your fare using your smartphone – visit https://t.co/rRhkgcesYy for details. — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 6, 2020

Those who bought a single-use ticket on July 1, 2 or 3 and have proof of their purchase (a validated ticket and receipt, bus transfer and receipt or day pass) can stop at a Calgary Transit customer service centre and get a refund once they’ve downloaded the app.

For those who bought a paper monthly pass for July and want to have it exchanged for a mobile ticket can do so by bringing their pass and their phone with the app installed to a Calgary Transit customer service centre. This can be done for both iPhone and Android users, the transit authority said.

