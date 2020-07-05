Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern New Brunswick Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northern New Brunswick on Sunday.

The federal organization said its meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and rain and as a result has issued a warning for much of the northern half of the province.

Environment Canada is asking that residents be careful as lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada wrote in its advisory.

As of 5:15 p.m., AT only Grand Falls and Victoria County were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The warning is used when there are imminent or occurring storms that are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.