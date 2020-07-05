Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern New Brunswick Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 5, 2020 4:39 pm
A thunderstorm moves through Fredericton, N.B., on Aug. 10, 2019.
A thunderstorm moves through Fredericton, N.B., on Aug. 10, 2019. Ken MacGillivray/Global News

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for northern New Brunswick on Sunday.

The federal organization said its meteorologists are tracking a cluster of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and rain and as a result has issued a warning for much of the northern half of the province.

Read more: Recycling thieves in Fredericton clean out Scouts Canada donation bin

Environment Canada is asking that residents be careful as lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Trending Stories

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” Environment Canada wrote in its advisory.

As of 5:15 p.m., AT only Grand Falls and Victoria County were under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Story continues below advertisement
Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask.
Environment Canada confirms tornado touched down near Glenbain, Sask.

The warning is used when there are imminent or occurring storms that are likely to produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherThunderstormHailLightningNew Brunswick WeatherSevere ThunderstormThundernorthern New Brunswickdownpour
Flyers
More weekly flyers