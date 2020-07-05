Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

156 dead in Ethiopia after protests erupt over death of singer

By Staff Reuters
People gather for funeral of Ethiopian singer whose death sparked deadly protests
WATCH: People gather for funeral of Ethiopian singer whose death sparked deadly protests

The number of people killed in protests in Ethiopia following the slaying of a popular singer has jumped to 156 from the initial tally of 80, a senior regional security official told Reuters on Sunday.

The protests were sparked by the assassination of musician Haacaaluu Hundeessaa on Monday night and spread from Addis Ababa to the surrounding Oromia region.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ethiopian monk believed to be 114 years old survives coronavirus

Jibril Mohammed, head of the Oromia Security and Peace Bureau, said the 156 are those who died just in the Oromia region, which was the worst hit by the protests.

He said more deaths might be reported due to the number of injuries being treated in hospitals. Some 145 of the casualties are civilians while 11 are security personnel, he added.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
EthiopiaAddis AbabaEthiopia ProtestsHaacaaluu HundeessaaHaacaaluu Hundeessaa deathEthiopia singer killedprotests Ethiopiasinger killed Ethiopia
Flyers
More weekly flyers