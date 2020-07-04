Menu

Canada

Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan

By Kerri Breen Global News
Thunderstorm watches and warnings are in place for much of the rest of the province.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southern Saskatchewan.

The warning is in effect for the regional municipalities of Stonehenge, including Limerick and Congress; Wood River, including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval; and Pinto Creek, including Kincaid and Hazenmore.

The alert was issued at 5:07 CST on Saturday.

Read more: Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Ontario

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

Thunderstorm watches and warnings are in place for much of the rest of the province.

“Thunderstorms are developing in southern Saskatchewan as a disturbance moves across the region. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe,” Environment Canada said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.

CongressLimerick
