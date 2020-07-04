Tornado warning issued for parts of southern Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southern Saskatchewan.
The warning is in effect for the regional municipalities of Stonehenge, including Limerick and Congress; Wood River, including Lafleche Woodrow and Melaval; and Pinto Creek, including Kincaid and Hazenmore.
The alert was issued at 5:07 CST on Saturday.
“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions,” the agency said in a statement on its website.
Thunderstorm watches and warnings are in place for much of the rest of the province.
“Thunderstorms are developing in southern Saskatchewan as a disturbance moves across the region. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe,” Environment Canada said.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as new information becomes available.
Comments