Crime

Shooting victim flags down paramedics after being left at Oshawa intersection: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 12:31 pm
Emergency crews at the scene where the shooting victim was located Friday night.
Emergency crews at the scene where the shooting victim was located Friday night. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a man was shot and subsequently left at an Oshawa intersection Friday night.

Police said at around 10:45 p.m., the victim flagged down paramedics at Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South.

Officials said the 27-year-old man told police he was left at the location after being in a black Honda.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after Scarborough stabbing: police

Police said the victim “could not recall where in Oshawa the shooting took place.”

He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2783 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

