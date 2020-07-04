Shooting victim flags down paramedics after being left at Oshawa intersection: police

Durham Regional Police say a man was shot and subsequently left at an Oshawa intersection Friday night.
Police said at around 10:45 p.m., the victim flagged down paramedics at Bloor Street East and Ritson Road South.
Officials said the 27-year-old man told police he was left at the location after being in a black Honda.
Police said the victim “could not recall where in Oshawa the shooting took place.”
Trending Stories
He was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2783 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Director X on tackling Toronto’s gun violence
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments