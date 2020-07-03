Menu

Simon Fraser University athletics commits to dropping ‘Clan’ team name

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 8:01 pm
Students, athletes call for SFU to rename athletic teams
WATCH: A petition is gathering widespread support to get SFU to rename it's varsity sports teams from "The Clan". Jordan Armstrong reports.

Simon Fraser University has expressed support for a movement to change the name of its athletic teams.

During a virtual meeting Thursday night, SFU’s sports administration committed to getting rid of “The Clan.”

The announcement came after a number of SFU student-athletes spoke out against the nickname through the “I am not your Clansman” social media campaign.

Read more: Campaign to drop ‘The Clan’ as SFU athletics nickname builds steam

A committee will be formed to come up with a new name and a final proposal will go to the university president for approval.

Mason Glover, a running back on SFU’s football team, is optimistic a change is going to come.

“I think we have strong community backing for this,” he said. “So I think we will see a change.”

The Clan nickname is a reference to explorer Simon Fraser’s Scottish heritage.

SFU review Clan athletics team nickname
SFU review Clan athletics team nickname

But it is often misinterpreted as a reference to the white supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan, particularly in the U.S., where SFU teams compete as part of the NCAA.

Trending Stories

“The Gaelic meaning of the word ‘clan’ actually has a deep and rich meaning: family and heritage,” Glover said.

Read more: Washington Redskins announce ‘thorough review’ of name after criticism from FedEx

“It’s actually a beautiful thing and we acknowledge that. But the negative connotations that we’ve come across as far as being called the Clan kind of outweigh… any other possibility of trying to keep the name. I think it’s too far gone at this point.”

The news comes as other sports teams are facing pressure to change their names.

Read more: Edmonton Eskimos re-affirm name after Washington football team wavers

The NFL’s Washington Redskins are undergoing a “thorough review” of their team name following criticism from their sponsor FedEx.

In a statement issued Friday, the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos did not commit to a name change, saying the club will ramp up consultation with the Inuit community.

— With files from Simon Little, Kirby Bourne and The Canadian Press

