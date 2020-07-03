Elora, Ont., man charged with sexual assault: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say an Elora man has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation from earlier this year.

In a news release on Friday, police said it happened at a campground in Centre Wellington in February but was reported to officers on May 25.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and will make a court appearance in Guelph on Sept. 4

Police said the victim and suspect know each other.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

