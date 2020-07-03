Menu

Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of 7 years

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 10:23 am
(L-R) Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif.
(L-R) Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party sponsored by IMDb and Neuro Drinks celebrating EJAF and the 91st Academy Awards on Feb. 24, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce Thursday from her husband of seven years and is asking for sole custody of their son.

Ricci filed documents in Los Angeles County Superior Court to dissolve her marriage with James Heerdegen, citing irreconcilable differences.

The documents say Ricci wants sole legal and physical custody of their five-year-old son Freddie.

Read more: Jada Pinkett Smith denies she had an affair with Will Smith’s ‘blessing’

The news comes after Ricci, 40, was reportedly granted an emergency protective order against Heerdegen after police were called to their Los Angeles home on June 25.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic battery radio call at Ricci’s home at around 9:20 a.m. on June 25, according to reports. No arrests were made.

Ricci met Heerdegen, a camera operator for films and television, on the set of her short-lived TV series Pan Am in 2011. They started dating the following year and married in 2013.

Ricci is best known for her childhood work in hit films, including Casper and The Addams Family, and for her adult appearances in indie films, including Black Snake Moan and Buffalo 66.

— With files from the Associated Press

