Burnaby Mounties investigate shots fired early Canada Day morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 10:57 pm
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a reported shooting early Canada Day morning.
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a reported shooting early Canada Day morning.

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a reported shooting on Hastings Street in the early morning hours of Canada Day.

Police were called to the Hastings Street and MacDonald Avenue area around 2:30 a.m. to multiple reports of gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing “a fight between a number of people” in front of a local business before someone fired shots at a vehicle, police said.

All parties involved then fled the area.

Police say the business in question has seen “a number” of calls for service in the last year, including seven in June alone.

Port Moody police later stopped a vehicle believed to be the target of the shooting, but Mounties say the occupant has been uncooperative.

Investigators say no injuries have been reported linked to the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

