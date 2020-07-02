Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Saskatchewan

Parts of Saskatchewan could see severe weather on Thursday.
Environment Canada says it has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some central and northern regions of the province.
Areas included in the watch include Melfort, Kamsack, La Loche, La Ronge and Prince Albert National Park.
The agency said an approaching upper disturbance along with recent heat and moisture are making conditions favourable for the development of severe storms.
Some thunderstorms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada cautioned.
Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.
Read more: Massive storm hits Saskatchewan hamlet
Locally heavy rain is also possible and some severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.
Officials said the watch area will likely be extended Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
For the latest conditions and warnings, download the SkyTracker weather app.
Comments