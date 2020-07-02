Menu

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Saskatchewan

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 2:23 pm
Environment Canada cautioned that some of the thunderstorms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.
Environment Canada cautioned that some of the thunderstorms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail. SkyTracker Weather

Parts of Saskatchewan could see severe weather on Thursday.

Environment Canada says it has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some central and northern regions of the province.

Areas included in the watch include Melfort, Kamsack, La Loche, La Ronge and Prince Albert National Park.

The agency said an approaching upper disturbance along with recent heat and moisture are making conditions favourable for the development of severe storms.

Some thunderstorms could be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail, Environment Canada cautioned.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Locally heavy rain is also possible and some severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Officials said the watch area will likely be extended Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Environment CanadaSaskatchewan WeatherWindSevere WeatherHailSevere Thunderstorm WatchSaskatchewan Severe Thunderstorm WatchSevere Weather in Saskatchewan
