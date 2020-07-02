Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

19-year-old Barrie man drowns at Wasaga Beach: Huronia West OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Wasaga Beach | Canada's blue flag beaches
Police say the young man drowned at Wasaga Beach. Charla Jones/Globe and Mail file

A 19-year-old Barrie man drowned at Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

Officers say they were called to Beach Area 6 at about 3 p.m. after it was reported that the man had gone swimming with friends but hadn’t returned to shore.

Read more: Water safety advocate speaks out about bringing lifeguards back to Wasaga Beach

After emergency crews attended the scene, police say they found the man in the water without vital signs.

Trending Stories

The man, who’s been identified as Jaiden Milnes, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Read more: 25-year-old Brampton man drowns in Wasaga Beach — OPP

Story continues below advertisement

Milnes’ death has been deemed an accidental drowning, according to police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPWasaga BeachHuronia West OppWasaga Beach newsWasaga Beach DrowningBeach Area 6 Wasaga BeachDrowning Wasaga Beachlifeguards Wasaga Beach
Flyers
More weekly flyers