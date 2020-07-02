19-year-old Barrie man drowns at Wasaga Beach: Huronia West OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old Barrie man drowned at Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

Officers say they were called to Beach Area 6 at about 3 p.m. after it was reported that the man had gone swimming with friends but hadn’t returned to shore.

After emergency crews attended the scene, police say they found the man in the water without vital signs.

The man, who’s been identified as Jaiden Milnes, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Milnes’ death has been deemed an accidental drowning, according to police.