Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Worker dies at industrial site in Lindsay: police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted July 2, 2020 10:02 am
Police say the worker suffered a fatal injury at the site and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Global News Peterborough file

A worker at an industrial address on St. David Street in Lindsay, Ont., died on Tuesday after suffering a workplace injury.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes police, officers responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m., along with Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service and Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Service.

Police said the worker’s injuries were fatal and that they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development was notified of the incident, and an inspector arrived to investigate.

No further details were released on the nature of the incident. Police say the name of the deceased is also not being released at this time.

