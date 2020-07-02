Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

At least 50 dead after jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 2, 2020 2:08 am
Myanmar fire crews and emergency personnel at the site of a jade mine collapse on July 2, 2020.
Myanmar fire crews and emergency personnel at the site of a jade mine collapse on July 2, 2020. Myanmar Fire Services Department/Facebook

At least 50 people died on Thursday after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar trapped workers under a mound of refuse, the country’s fire service department and an information ministry official said.

The miners were collecting stones in the jade-rich Hpakant area of Kachin state when a “muddy wave” caused by heavy rain buried them, the fire service said in a Facebook post.

Read more: Miner dies after leg amputated amid rescue from collapsed gold site in Indonesia

“Now in total 50 dead bodies,” the post said. “We are still working on the rescue process.”

Trending Stories

Deadly landslides and other accidents are common in the poorly regulated mines of Hpakant.

(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Story continues below advertisement
Caught on camera: Terrifying moment of Brazil dam collapse
Caught on camera: Terrifying moment of Brazil dam collapse
© 2020 Reuters
MyanmarMine CollapseMine Disasterjade mine collapsejade mine disastermyanmar jade mine collapsemyanmar jade mine disastermyanmar mine collapsemyanmar mine disaster
Flyers
More weekly flyers