5 Quebecers to be recognized for their bravery during Quebec City Mosque attack

Send this page to someone via email

Five Quebecers are being honoured for putting their lives at risk to end the murderous rampage at a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

Governor General Julie Payette is paying tribute to the group of men for their acts of bravery as part of her list of 123 remarkable Canadians, which was released on Wednesday.

The Star of Courage is being awarded posthumously to Azzedine Soufiane, who died while trying to disarm shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque shooting anniversary marks chance to build inclusive community, group says

Six men were killed in the attack at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre after a shooter stormed the place of worship during evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017. Several others were wounded.

Said Akjour and Mohamed Khabar will receive the Medal of Bravery for confronting Bissonnette during the attack. The medal will also be awarded to Hakim Chambaz, who saved the life of a little girl that night.

Story continues below advertisement

Aymen Derbali will also receive the Medal of Bravery for throwing himself in the line of the shooter’s fire. He was struck by seven bullets and left paralyzed from the waist down.

The Canadian Bravery Decorations were created in 1972 by Queen Elizabeth II to symbolically express the nation’s gratitude to those who risked their lives to save or protect others.

2:12 New documentary tells the story of Quebec’s Mosque massacre New documentary tells the story of Quebec’s Mosque massacre

— With files from the Canadian Press