Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Possible coronavirus exposure on WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 1, 2020 1:32 pm
When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?
WATCH: Researchers are hopeful a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready within 12 months but University of Guelph Viral Immunologist Byram Bridle explains why he thinks that's unrealistic.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning of possible coronavirus exposure on a WestJet flight between Toronto and Halifax last week.

WestJet flight WS 248 left Toronto at 10 a.m. ET, on June 26 and landed in Halifax at 1:04 p.m. AT.

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) say that while anyone on the flight could have been exposed that passengers in rows 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 seats A-C are more likely to have had close contact.

Passengers who were in those seats are asked to call 811 for advice.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19 on Canada Day

The NSHA says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to, and including July 10, 2020.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Everyone on the flight should self-monitor for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include:

  • Fever
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
Coronavirus: Air Canada cutting domestic routes
Coronavirus: Air Canada cutting domestic routes

If passengers do have any of those symptoms the NSHA is urging that they call 811 and identify that they were on the flight. They should self isolate until they receive further advice from 811.

It is important, the NSHA said, that passengers do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being direct to do so by 811.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WestJetflightNSHAair passengerscoronavirus exposureexposure warningflight from Toronto
Flyers
More weekly flyers