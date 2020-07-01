Possible coronavirus exposure on WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning of possible coronavirus exposure on a WestJet flight between Toronto and Halifax last week.

WestJet flight WS 248 left Toronto at 10 a.m. ET, on June 26 and landed in Halifax at 1:04 p.m. AT.

Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) say that while anyone on the flight could have been exposed that passengers in rows 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 seats A-C are more likely to have had close contact.

Passengers who were in those seats are asked to call 811 for advice.

The NSHA says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to, and including July 10, 2020.

Everyone on the flight should self-monitor for the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include:

Fever

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

If passengers do have any of those symptoms the NSHA is urging that they call 811 and identify that they were on the flight. They should self isolate until they receive further advice from 811.

It is important, the NSHA said, that passengers do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being direct to do so by 811.