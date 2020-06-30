Winnipeg outdoor and wading pools to begin opening Friday

Winnipeggers will have a chance to beat the heat outdoors as some city-owned outdoor and wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis Friday.
Those who attend the pools must register for two-hour swim blocks in advance beginning July 1 by contacting 311 or through leisureONLINE.
The locations opening Friday include:
- Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool
- Broadway Wading Pool
- Dakota Wading Pool
- Home Playground Wading Pool
- Kapyong Wading Pool
- McKittrick Wading Pool
- Robert A. Steen Wading Pool
- River Osborne Wading Pool
- Sturgeon Heights Wading Pool
- Walsall Wading Pool
Pools will be closed to the public for 30 minutes between the two-hour swim blocks for a full cleaning and disinfecting.
Lockers will not be available, change rooms will be closed and capacity will be limited.
