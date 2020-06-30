Winnipeg outdoor and wading pools to begin opening Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers will have a chance to beat the heat outdoors as some city-owned outdoor and wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis Friday.

Those who attend the pools must register for two-hour swim blocks in advance beginning July 1 by contacting 311 or through leisureONLINE.

The locations opening Friday include:

Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool

Broadway Wading Pool

Dakota Wading Pool

Home Playground Wading Pool

Kapyong Wading Pool

McKittrick Wading Pool

Robert A. Steen Wading Pool

River Osborne Wading Pool

Sturgeon Heights Wading Pool

Walsall Wading Pool

Pools will be closed to the public for 30 minutes between the two-hour swim blocks for a full cleaning and disinfecting.

Lockers will not be available, change rooms will be closed and capacity will be limited.

