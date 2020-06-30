Menu

Winnipeg outdoor and wading pools to begin opening Friday

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 9:20 pm
Select outdoor and wading pools will open in Winnipeg on July 3.
Select outdoor and wading pools will open in Winnipeg on July 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan

Winnipeggers will have a chance to beat the heat outdoors as some city-owned outdoor and wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis Friday.

Those who attend the pools must register for two-hour swim blocks in advance beginning July 1 by contacting 311 or through leisureONLINE.

The locations opening Friday include:

  • Kildonan Park Outdoor Pool
  • Broadway Wading Pool
  • Dakota Wading Pool
  • Home Playground Wading Pool
  • Kapyong Wading Pool
  • McKittrick Wading Pool
  • Robert A. Steen Wading Pool
  • River Osborne Wading Pool
  • Sturgeon Heights Wading Pool
  • Walsall Wading Pool

Pools will be closed to the public for 30 minutes between the two-hour swim blocks for a full cleaning and disinfecting.

Lockers will not be available, change rooms will be closed and capacity will be limited.

