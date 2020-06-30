Photo released of accused child sex offender as B.C. police seek more possible victims

Send this page to someone via email

Police in B.C.’s Sea to Sky region are looking to find any other victims in a historical child sexual assault case.

Roger Amadio Molinaro, a 50-year-old longtime resident of both Pemberton and Whistler, was arrested in April and charged last week in relation to incidents that occurred between 2007 and 2018.

The charges include two counts of sexual interference under the age of 16, one count of sexual interference under the age of 14, two counts of sexual assault under the age of 16, one count of invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16, and one count of invitation to sexual touching under the age of 14.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the alleged victims.

Mounties are releasing a photo of Molinaro to see if any other possible victims are out there.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact their local police, the Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6634, Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044, or Crime Stoppers.