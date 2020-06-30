Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor split for 3rd time

Send this page to someone via email

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split up — for the third time.

A representative for Seacrest confirmed in a statement on Monday that the couple broke up.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” the representative said. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Seacrest, 45, and Taylor, 28, began dating in 2013 after meeting through friends.

The American Idol host and the chef broke up briefly in 2014 but moved in together in May 2017. In February 2019 the pair split again but let their fans know that they remained friends.

In the summer of 2019, Seacrest and Taylor were spotted vacationing together on a yacht in Positano, Italy. In September 2019 they confirmed that they had reconciled.

In May, Seacrest spoke about his relationship with Taylor on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

“But it’s not your relationship anniversary, May 1,” Ripa responded.

“No, it’s an eight-year run, but it’s our third run together. So we celebrate each trial,” Seacrest explained to Ripa and the viewers.

“You know, third time’s a charm,” Ripa said.

People reports that Seacrest is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his friends and is newly dating someone in that group.

The Daily Mail published photos of Seacrest and a woman holding hands in Mexico on June 30.

A source told E! News that the new couple were on a romantic trip and he “didn’t have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl.”

Taylor has not commented publicly on the breakup.

