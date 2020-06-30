Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor split for 3rd time

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 10:59 am
Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest attend the New York City Ballet 2019 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on September 26, 2019 in New York City. .
Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest attend the New York City Ballet 2019 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on September 26, 2019 in New York City. . Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor have split up — for the third time.

A representative for Seacrest confirmed in a statement on Monday that the couple broke up.

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” the representative said. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

Read more: Ryan Seacrest responds to rumours he had a stroke on TV

Seacrest, 45, and Taylor, 28, began dating in 2013 after meeting through friends.

The American Idol host and the chef broke up briefly in 2014 but moved in together in May 2017.  In February 2019 the pair split again but let their fans know that they remained friends.

Story continues below advertisement
Ryan Seacrest responds to rumours of possible stroke during ‘American Idol’ finale
Ryan Seacrest responds to rumours of possible stroke during ‘American Idol’ finale

In the summer of 2019, Seacrest and Taylor were spotted vacationing together on a yacht in Positano, Italy. In September 2019 they confirmed that they had reconciled.

In May, Seacrest spoke about his relationship with Taylor on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Trending Stories

“I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he said. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is number three of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

“But it’s not your relationship anniversary, May 1,” Ripa responded.

“No, it’s an eight-year run, but it’s our third run together. So we celebrate each trial,” Seacrest explained to Ripa and the viewers.

“You know, third time’s a charm,” Ripa said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pamela Anderson thanks Trudeau for support of vegan industry — ‘Nothing is sexier than compassion’

People reports that Seacrest is currently vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his friends and is newly dating someone in that group.

The Daily Mail published photos of Seacrest and a woman holding hands in Mexico on June 30.

Calgarian chosen to show Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest her hamburger recipe in NYC
Calgarian chosen to show Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest her hamburger recipe in NYC

A source told E! News that the new couple were on a romantic trip and he “didn’t have his phone or computer around and was very attentive and always having deep conversations with his new girl.”

Taylor has not commented publicly on the breakup.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ryan Seacrestryan seacrest 2020ryan seacrest ageryan seacrest girlfreindryan seacrest girlfriend breakupryan seacrest girlfriend splitryan seacrest new girlfriendryan seacrest shayna taylorshayna taylor ageshayna taylor ryan seacrestwho is shayna taylor
Flyers
More weekly flyers