Politics

Alberta government announces $500K in funding for Indigenous community-owned businesses

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 30, 2020 2:13 am
The Alberta government said that the Bearspaw Kananaskis Travel Centre used funds to construct a 557-square-metre travel centre across from Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino.
The Alberta government said that the Bearspaw Kananaskis Travel Centre used funds to construct a 557-square-metre travel centre across from Stoney Nakoda Resort and Casino. Courtesy: Government of Alberta

The Alberta government announced funding Monday that it says will help Indigenous community-owned businesses.

The Aboriginal Business Investment Fund will provide eligible businesses with up to $500,000 in funding “for ventures that demonstrate social and economic benefits for their communities,” like boosting employment opportunities, revenue streams and economies.

Indigenous Tourism Alberta to provide relief funding to businesses affected by COVID-19

In a news release, the province said businesses can apply for the fund from June 29 to Sept. 30.

“Communities must own and control 51 per cent or more of the proposed business or joint venture to be eligible,” the province said.

“Thanks to ABIF funds, Kainai Forage is able to play a key role in growing the on-reserve economy and providing employment and advancement opportunities for our membership, while positioning the Blood Tribe as a broader participant in global agricultural businesses,” said Blood Tribe Chief Roy Fox.

Struggling Indigenous businesses to receive extra $133M in federal COVID-19 aid

The government said ABIF has supported 40 projects to date, creating jobs and spinoff businesses.

Past funding from ABIF has been used to build grocery stores, hotels and gas stations; buy heavy equipment; and expanded a forage operation that exported timothy hay and alfalfa internationally, according to the province.

