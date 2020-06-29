Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong quits pro-democracy group as China passes security law

By Staff Reuters
Activist Joshua Wong urges world to stand with Hong Kong’s “fight for freedom”
WATCH: Activist Joshua Wong urges world to stand with Hong Kong's "fight for freedom"

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong said on Tuesday he is stepping down as leader of his democracy group Demosisto, just hours after local media reported that Beijing had passed national security legislation for the Chinese-ruled city.

Read more: Chinese lawmakers pass controversial security law for Hong Kong: reports

Wong has said he will be a “prime target” of Beijing’s national security law, which critics fear will crush freedoms in the former British colony.

Story continues below advertisement

“If my voice will not be heard soon, I hope that the international community will continue to speak up for Hong Kong and step up concrete efforts to defend out last bit of freedom,” Wong wrote in a tweet.

-With a file from Global News

© 2020 Reuters
ChinaHong KongHong Kong protestshong kong security lawJoshua WongChina Security LawDemosistoJoshua Wong Hong KongJoshua Wong Demosistosecurity law
Flyers
More weekly flyers