Ennismore house fire leaves mother, 3 children homeless as family dog dies in blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A massive fire Sunday morning destroyed a house in Ennismore and left a family of four homeless.

According to Selwyn Township fire prevention officer Andrew Bowyer, around 6:45 a.m. firefighters were called to Kimberly Drive for a structure fire.

Bowyer says a mother and her three young children managed to safely exit the home. Their dog, however, which was crated was trapped, was unable to escape the blaze.

Read more: Careless smoking blamed for balcony fire at Peterborough apartment building

Bowyer says 51 firefighters responded to battle the blaze.

“Fire crews defensively attempted to suppress the fire as there were downed hydro lines and three large propane tanks that were off gassing and had caught fire,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The surrounding neighbours were evacuated and with the assistance of the OPP, the road was closed to avoid the heavy traffic flow from onlookers.”

Around 4 p.m. he said a crew was assembled along with a rapid intervention team to attempt to cap off the propane tanks.

He noted firefighters needed a constant flow of water for more than 11 hours to contain the fire and utilized a dock to access from Scollard Bay in Chemong Lake.

The scene was eventually cleared around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.

A GoFundPage has been set up to support the mother — identified as April Scholey — and her three daughters: Jordyn, Emily and Eric.

“They have lost everything they owned to the flames, including their family dog Darcy, leaving them with just their clothing on their backs,” the page reads.

“April, the girls, and their father, Jon Scholey, are understandably devastated by this event, but are grateful for everyone’s safety.

“Now they are facing the difficult challenge of trying to rebuild everything they lost.”

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, nearly $10,000 has been raised.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

0:57 Cramahe Township home, vehicles destroyed by fire Cramahe Township home, vehicles destroyed by fire