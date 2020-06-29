Vancouver school trustee resigns from committees after racial comments at board meeting

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver School Board trustee is stepping down from committee positions following comments he made at a meeting about suspending the school liaison officer program.

At a school board meeting last week, Fraser Ballantyne defended the use of school liaison officers, saying the discussion should focus on how they help students instead of police’s relationship with marginalized communities.

“To take that support away for any amount of time is extremely disturbing to me,” Ballantyne said. “We’re not talking about the Indigenous women — we’re focusing on our students.”

He went on to say, “Caucasian kids are actually the visible minority, so when we get the sense from the population of our secondary schools and elementary schools, I think it’s really important to hear what they have to say about it.”

Following the comments, the Vancouver Elementary School Teachers Association, which has said the school liaison officer program should be suspended because of the systemic racism present in police forces, called on Ballantyne to resign.

VESTA Executive calls for the resignation of VSB Trustee @Frasergb after racist comments at @VSB39 Board Meeting on June 22. pic.twitter.com/2KqXMwkcGP — VESTA (@VESTA39) June 25, 2020

Ballantyne apologized and said he will step away from his roles on the board’s policy and governance committee and finance committee. He is also resigning as the trustee liaison for the British Columbia School Trustees Association.

“I hope that by resigning my committee positions, I am creating space for a new perspective,” Ballantyne wrote.

“It is clear that I have not done enough to listen to, or centre, the voices of our racialized communities. I will do that critical work now.”

— With files from Srushti Gangdev