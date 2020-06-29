Menu

Canada

1 dead after apartment fire in Thorold

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 10:33 am
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020.
Niagara police say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire on Front Street North in Thorold, Ont., on June 29, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police in Thorold, Ont., are investigating an apartment fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man early Monday morning.

Investigators say fire crews tackled a blaze at a residential building near Front Street North and Albert Street East around 5:30 a.m.

Read more: Teenage boy dies in accidental drowning — Brantford police

After the fire was knocked down, a search turned up the body of the man inside an apartment unit.

No other injuries have been reported.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111 and dial Option 2, Badge No. 9470.

