1 dead after apartment fire in Thorold

Police in Thorold, Ont., are investigating an apartment fire that claimed the life of a 55-year-old man early Monday morning.
Investigators say fire crews tackled a blaze at a residential building near Front Street North and Albert Street East around 5:30 a.m.
After the fire was knocked down, a search turned up the body of the man inside an apartment unit.
No other injuries have been reported.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.
Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police at 905-688-4111 and dial Option 2, Badge No. 9470.
