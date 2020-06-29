Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 6:23 am
A photo from the scene at John Street, west of Bayview Avenue on June 28.
A photo from the scene at John Street, west of Bayview Avenue on June 28. Andrew Collins / Global News

York Regional Police say a male cyclist has critical injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Markham.

Emergency crews were called to Bayview Avenue and John Street at around 3:46 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition with a severe head injury.

Read more: Woman charged in fatal Markham hit-and-run involving cyclist after giving false report

Investigators said the driver did remain on scene.

Officers had closed down John Street between Bayview and Baywood Gate for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CyclistMarkhamBayview AvenueJohn Streetcyclist hit by vehicleMarkham cyclist struckBaywood GateYork Reigonal Police
Flyers
More weekly flyers