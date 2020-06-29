Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Markham

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a male cyclist has critical injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Markham.

Emergency crews were called to Bayview Avenue and John Street at around 3:46 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition with a severe head injury.

Investigators said the driver did remain on scene.

Officers had closed down John Street between Bayview and Baywood Gate for the investigation.

.@YRP investigating collision involving a cyclist on John St west of Bayview in Markham. Male cyclist transported to @Sunnybrook, non life threatening injuries. @YRPDutyOffice pic.twitter.com/ihJLnKPYju — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) June 28, 2020

Collision – John Street closed between Bayview and Johnson #Thornhill for ongoing collision investigation. Expect delays in area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 28, 2020