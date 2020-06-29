Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Markham

York Regional Police say a male cyclist has critical injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Markham.
Emergency crews were called to Bayview Avenue and John Street at around 3:46 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the cyclist was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition with a severe head injury.
Investigators said the driver did remain on scene.
Officers had closed down John Street between Bayview and Baywood Gate for the investigation.
