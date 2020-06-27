Boy seriously injured after being struck by tow truck in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

A nine-year-old boy is in hospital after he was hit by a tow truck in Etobicoke Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police said the child was hit just before 4:45 p.m. near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

Const. David Hopkinson said the tow truck then fled the scene.

Toronto paramedics said the boy was taken to a hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Hopkinson said he can’t confirm the circumstances of how the boy was struck, but that the police’s traffic services unit is investigating.

