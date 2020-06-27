Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

One person in hospital following Burlington townhouse fire

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 27, 2020 3:25 pm
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a Burlington townhouse that sent one person to hospital.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a Burlington townhouse that sent one person to hospital. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is in hospital following a fire at a Burlington townhouse.

According to Burlington Fire Department platoon Chief Steve Jones, the blaze started in a second-floor bedroom of a home at 515 Walker’s Line shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were met with smoke and fire when they arrived on the scene. A total of eight vehicles and 27 firefighters were called in to tackle the flames, which took two hours to extinguish.

Four people were inside the home at the time, and three of them managed to escape unharmed.

Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP
Video captures nasty dump truck crash on QEW in Burlington: OPP

Jones says one person was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns on their arm from trying to put out the fire on their own.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Jones says the entire second-floor was “gutted”.

Initial damage estimates were set at $150,000, but have since been upgraded to $250,000.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BurlingtonTownhouse FireBurlington FireBurlington Fire DepartmentWalkers Lineplatoon chief steve joneswalker's line fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers