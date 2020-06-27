One person in hospital following Burlington townhouse fire

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital following a fire at a Burlington townhouse.

According to Burlington Fire Department platoon Chief Steve Jones, the blaze started in a second-floor bedroom of a home at 515 Walker’s Line shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were met with smoke and fire when they arrived on the scene. A total of eight vehicles and 27 firefighters were called in to tackle the flames, which took two hours to extinguish.

Four people were inside the home at the time, and three of them managed to escape unharmed.

Jones says one person was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor burns on their arm from trying to put out the fire on their own.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Jones says the entire second-floor was “gutted”.

Initial damage estimates were set at $150,000, but have since been upgraded to $250,000.