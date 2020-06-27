Menu

Woman in B.C. pinned under car for 12 hours rescued

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
RCMP say a woman was pushing her out-of-fuel car when she lost control and wound up being pinned beneath it down an embankment.
RCMP say a woman was pushing her out-of-fuel car when she lost control and wound up being pinned beneath it down an embankment. File / Global News

A woman is lucky to be alive after spending 12 hours overnight pinned beneath a car in a rural part of B.C.

Police say the woman’s car ran out of fuel on Sunday evening, around 8 p.m., and that she was trying to push it off the road when she lost control.

According to police, the incident happened a few kilometres west of the village of Ainsworth, which is located on the west shore of Kootenay Lake in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

Read more: Fire chief credited with heroic rescue after car plunges into Ottawa River

On Monday morning, around 8:45 a.m., police say they received a call for help when an area resident who was outside with his dog heard the woman cry for help.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the resident located the grey Kia Forte down an embankment, resting against some trees, with the woman trapped underneath it.

Police say emergency crews rushed to the scene, and that she was safely rescued before being transported to an area hospital. They add the woman was then airlifted to another regional hospital due to severe injuries.

Police say her injuries, though serious, aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

“RCMP wish to commend the resident for responding to the victim’s cries for assistance,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Doing so likely saved the woman’s life.”

Related News
